Michigan State students want more security on campus amid Israel-Hamas conflict

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The fighting in Israel and the Gaza Strip has been going on for more than a month and while Israel has quickly advanced into the center of Gaza, there are mixed opinions about how it all unfolded.

Tensions from the war have reached the United States and people in Israeli and Muslim communities here in Mid-Michigan are worried they may be targeted.

As the days go on, Michigan State University students say the discrimination and threats by some of their peers aren’t getting any better, now they are calling on the University to step in.

“I think they’ve made statements, I haven’t seen anything tangible”, said Matthew Zivian, the Vice President of External Affairs for the Jewish Student Union, Hillel.

Tuesday evening, Palestinian students voiced their concern for the lack of resources at a vigil for an MSU fellow who was killed in Gaza, Tariq Thabet.

“As students, as a minority group here, we felt our lives haven’t been as valuable, there hasn’t been anything said, there are no resources, there are no... there is nothing acknowledging our grief”, said Saba Saed, the Vice President of MSU’s Arab Cultural Society.

Since the start of the conflict, the Department of Education has received at least 7 discrimination complaints involving antisemitism and islamophobia. The Education Secretary saying in a statement on Tuesday, “The rise of reports of hate incidents on our college campuses in the wake of the Israel-Hamas conflict is deeply traumatic for students.”

“There’s no reason for us to feel like “oh but we’re in East Lansing so we’re fine” because it’s happening everywhere”, said Zivian.

States across the country are looking for ways to up security in schools. The state of New York has allocated more than $40 million in school safety equipment for nonpublic schools to address the rise in antisemitic and anti-muslim threats. MSU students say something similar would be beneficial on their campus.

“We’re just hoping that this can provide Palestinian students with equitable resources, nothing more, nothing less”, said Saed.

“I don’t think there’s anything right now as too much security. To be able to provide more support like that, that’s funded through the university that would lift some of the financial burden off our shoulders and would show that the university is: 1. thinking about us and 2. taking visible actions to keep us safe”, said Zivian.

In the FBI’s annual report released last month, after anti-black crimes, anti-Jewish attacks were the second most reported hate crimes with more than 1,100 incidents. There were also 158 anti-Muslim and 92 reports of anti-Arab crimes.

Wednesday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer sent a letter calling on Congress to increase security funding to the federal nonprofit security grant program. The program provides funds to non-profits to help secure Muslim and Jewish facilities against potential attacks.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.