Advertise With Us

Michigan House passes financial disclosure bills

By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 5:52 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan House of Representatives passed all four bills in a financial disclosure package with a number of votes coming from both sides of the aisle.

State lawmakers have to pass financial disclosure legislation after Michigan voters passed Proposal one in last year’s elections.

The bills were passed at nearly 3 a.m. on Nov. 9. The package of bills include requirements for lawmakers to disclose things such as income, gifts or trips that are reported by lobbyists or their agents.

Republican Representative Andrew Fink from Hillsdale said while there is more to do, this a start.

“Taking the first step towards some level of transparency from where we are now where we have none—that’s the question we have to answer today,” said Fink. “So, I just don’t see any tension in voting yes on this bill and continuing to advocate for other changes.”

While the bills had some bipartisan support, they also faced scrutiny from both Democrats and Republicans. Some lawmakers that voted no claim the bills don’t go far enough and legislators are missing a chance to pass meaningful legislation.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Meijer logo
Meijer selling turkeys for price they were in 1930s
(Source: MGN)
Mid-Michigan November 7, 2023 election results
Fatal crash generic
One dead in semi vs passenger van crash in Eaton County
Police investigating 2 separate crashes on I-69 in Eaton County

Latest News

Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency hosting wreath ceremony honoring state’s veterans
The holiday season is kicking off in downtown Lansing with the arrival of the big red ornaments.
Large holiday ornaments return to downtown Lansing
The Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency is hosting a ceremony Thursday morning at the State...
Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency hosting wreath ceremony honoring state’s veterans
Tensions from the war have reached the United States, and people in Israeli and Muslim...
MSU students want more security on campus amid Israel-Hamas conflict
The Michigan House of Representatives passed all four bills in a financial disclosure package...
Michigan House passes financial disclosure bills