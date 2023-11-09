Advertise With Us

Michigan Basketball Signs Two Recruits

Kentucky Wildcats' Jacob Toppin (0) scores a basket during an NCAA basketball game between...
Kentucky Wildcats' Jacob Toppin (0) scores a basket during an NCAA basketball game between Michigan Wolverines and Kentucky Wildcats at the O2 Arena, in London, Sunday, Dec.4, 2022. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)(Ian Walton | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 4:22 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan men’s basketball coach Juwan Howard is still recovering from off season heart surgery but he did announce the signing of two recruits for next season this week. Howard has signed 6-foot guard Christian Anderson, Jr., from Atlanta and 6-0 guard Durral Brooks from Grand Rapids Catholic Central High School. Anderson will play this coming senior high school season at Oak Hill Academy in Mouth of Wilson, Virginia.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Meijer logo
Meijer selling turkeys for price they were in 1930s
(Source: MGN)
Mid-Michigan November 7, 2023 election results
Fatal crash generic
One dead in semi vs passenger van crash in Eaton County
Police investigating 2 separate crashes on I-69 in Eaton County

Latest News

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Spartans Set to Host Penn State in Hockey
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
East Lansing Running Back Receives Offer From Michigan State
Detroit Tigers logo on home plate (Detroit Tigers/MLB/MGN).
Tigers Name New Play by Play Announcer
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
MSU Women Sign Three Recruits