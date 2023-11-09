Michigan Basketball Signs Two Recruits

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan men’s basketball coach Juwan Howard is still recovering from off season heart surgery but he did announce the signing of two recruits for next season this week. Howard has signed 6-foot guard Christian Anderson, Jr., from Atlanta and 6-0 guard Durral Brooks from Grand Rapids Catholic Central High School. Anderson will play this coming senior high school season at Oak Hill Academy in Mouth of Wilson, Virginia.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.