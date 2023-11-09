MHSAA tournament sees highest spectator turnout in 6 years

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan High School Athletic Association (MHSAA) tournament had its highest spectator turnout in six years in the 2022-23 season.

With 1,457,813 fans attending the postseason competitions, the MHSAA said this was a nearly ten percent increase over the previous school year and the highest count since 2016-17.

The 2022-23 attendance totals included 1,008,070 spectators for boys and 449,743 for girls tournament events.

According to the association, three MHSAA Tournaments set records for total series attendance. Softball welcomed 47,696 fans, breaking the previous record set in 2016-17. Baseball counted 63,844 fans—including District and Regional-level records—bettering the previous record set just a season before. Girls and boys bowling, with their tournaments conducted concurrently, counted 16,482 fans, breaking the record set in 2019-20 and with an all-time high for the Regional level.

Football remains the most-attended MHSAA Tournament sport and drew 381,396 spectators, the highest total since 2016-17 and an increase of 28 percent over 2021-22. Boys basketball attendance was next highest with 292,213 fans, an increase of five percent from 2021-22, and girls basketball ranked third and first among girls sports with 144,872 spectators—an increase of 2.4 percent from the previous season. Volleyball, the fourth highest-attended tournament series, missed its 2021-22 total by only 20 spectators, drawing 113,552.

