Lansing police seize stolen gun with drum magazine after chase

By Wells Foster
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 8:35 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing police officers seized an illegal gun on Tuesday while responding to an emergency call, resulting in two arrests.

Sometime around noon on Nov. 7, 2023, officers were dispatched to the south end of Lansing after a call came in claiming someone was pointing a gun at another person.

When police arrived, the suspect ran. Police chased the suspect and eventually took them into custody.

The suspect was carrying a loaded pistol with a drum magazine - a magazine with a larger ammo capacity. The gun was also stolen, police said.

The investigation led to two people being arrested in total.

