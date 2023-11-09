Advertise With Us

Genesee Co. sheriff announces jail concert with Jelly Roll

Jelly Roll is going to perform a concert in the Genesee County Jail for the inmates.
By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 2:01 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
GENESEE Co., Mich. (WNEM) - Jelly Roll is going to perform a concert in the Genesee County Jail for the inmates.

Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson made the announcement on Thursday, Nov. 9.

He is going to perform at the jail on Dec. 5.

The announcement comes after Swanson sent the country music singer a video.

Swanson started the IGNITE program in the Genesee County jail in 2020. It stands for Inmate Growth Naturally and Intentionally Through Education. Swanson said the mission is to reverse the cycle of generational incarceration through education. IGNITE provides inmates with job training and they are equipped with skills to find employment once released.

Jelly Roll, whose real name is Jason DeFord, spent time behind bars. While incarcerated, he earned his GED and is a vocal advocate for inmate rehabilitation.

“He’s the after picture. He was those guys. He’s now the after picture,” Swanson previously said.

