First Alert Weather Forecast

Dry weekend ahead
First Alert Weather Friday morning webcast from WILX News 10
By Darrin Rockcole
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 11:10 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Today you will notice the cloud cover gradually rolling in over the area. Today will be a cooler day with high temperatures in the upper 40s. With the wind not as strong as the past few days it may actually feel slightly warmer today. Tonight under partly cloudy skies temperatures dip back into the upper 20s.

The weekend is looking pretty good with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies both days. High temperatures Saturday are expected to be in the mid 40s. Temperatures return to around 50º Sunday afternoon.

Dry weather is expected each day Monday through Thursday. High temperatures Monday and Tuesday top out in the mid 50s. High temperatures return to the upper 50s for Wednesday and Thursday. We may see the return of rain showers a week from today. The chance of showers hold on into next weekend, too.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for November 10, 2023

  • Average High: 49º Average Low 34º
  • Lansing Record High: 76° 2022
  • Lansing Record Low: 9° 1895
  • Jackson Record High: 75º 2020
  • Jackson Record Low: 18º 1921

