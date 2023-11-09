First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Today you will notice the cloud cover gradually rolling in over the area. Today will be a cooler day with high temperatures in the upper 40s. With the wind not as strong as the past few days it may actually feel slightly warmer today. Tonight under partly cloudy skies temperatures dip back into the upper 20s.

The weekend is looking pretty good with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies both days. High temperatures Saturday are expected to be in the mid 40s. Temperatures return to around 50º Sunday afternoon.

Dry weather is expected each day Monday through Thursday. High temperatures Monday and Tuesday top out in the mid 50s. High temperatures return to the upper 50s for Wednesday and Thursday. We may see the return of rain showers a week from today. The chance of showers hold on into next weekend, too.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for November 10, 2023

Average High: 49º Average Low 34º

Lansing Record High: 76° 2022

Lansing Record Low: 9° 1895

Jackson Record High: 75º 2020

Jackson Record Low: 18º 1921

