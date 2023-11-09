East Lansing Running Back Receives Offer From Michigan State

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - East Lansing High School junior running back Jace Clarizio says on social media Thursday he has received a scholarship offer from Michigan State interim coach Harlon Barnett. Clarizio does not indicate his college preferance yet. He also reportedly is being recruited by Minnesota among other schools. Clarizio has been a standout the past two seasons for East Lansing. His team hosts Byron Center in a regional final tournament game Friday night.

