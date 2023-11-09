The cost of local elections

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Another general election has come and gone, but many voters in Mid-Michigan chose to skip out on the polls.

It takes tens of thousands of dollars to make a local election happen, but does it actually pay off? Voter turnout numbers from the Nov. 7 election show that getting voters to cast their ballots is no easy task.

A number of Mid-Michigan counties saw low voter turnouts of about 20% or less. In Ingham County, just under 18% of voters came out to the polls, while 20% showed up in Eaton County. Jackson County sits at the bottom of the list with nearly 16% turnout.

Precinct traffic was also slow in the City of Lansing, where there was a voter turnout of about 16 percent. Clerk Chris Swope said the interest in local proposals, bonds or campaigns for city council just don’t generate the same interest as big ticket races, but they’re just as expensive, whether voters show up or not.

“Elections are kind of running somewhere in the 70 to 90 thousand range, depending on the size of an election,” he said.

Campus-led groups, like MSUvote at Michigan State University, are trying to tackle the obstacles that keep young people from voting. They’re working to educate those voters on the impact local elections can have on their everyday lives, with the hope that they’ll continue the habit.

“Students may not be registering that these people are making decisions on what’s going on in my community, what events are happening, or festivals, or where money is allocated,” said Democratic Engagement Coordinator Erin Kramer.

Considering the low turnout and high cost for local elections, some people might ask, why not move them all to even-numbered years, along with Gubernatorial and presidential races? It’s a step that Swope has considered for the city, in terms of combining city council and mayoral races.

But when it comes to school bonds, township races, and other odd-year ballot issues, he said it could have the opposite effect.

“They’re on the back of the ballots. We see this with the school board elections that are now on even years, that there’s a drop off,” Swope said.

Boards of Canvassers across the state spent the day after the election working to certify results in their respective counties. The results, and the voter data they reveal will be made official soon.

