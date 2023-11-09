CATA offering limited service on Thanksgiving Day

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Capital Area Transportation Authority (CATA) is offering limited holiday service on Thanksgiving Day.

CATA said reservations are required for those needing transportation on Nov. 23, 2023. Curb-to-curb service will be available to the general public from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on a limited basis and will be restricted to the Spec-Tran service boundaries.

Trips must be scheduled from Nov. 10 through Nov. 20. No same-day trips will be allowed. Call 517-394-2282 to reserve a ride. The one-way fare is $2.50. Drivers will accept cash (exact fare), Spec-Tran punch passes or tokens as payment.

All non-campus CATA routes and services will end at their regularly scheduled time on Wednesday, Nov. 22. Michigan State University (MSU) late-evening campus service on Routes 30, 31, 39 and Lot Link will conclude at 11:30 p.m.

The Spec-Tran office will remain open Thanksgiving Day from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to schedule rides that are to occur on or after Friday, Nov. 24. Call 517-394-2282, login to myspectran.cata.org or access your account using the MyRideCATA app to reserve a Spec-Tran ride needed after the holiday.

CATA routes and services will resume their regular weekday schedules on Friday, Nov. 24.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.