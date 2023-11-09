Advertise With Us

CATA offering limited service on Thanksgiving Day

(Sara Schulz)
By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 8:59 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Capital Area Transportation Authority (CATA) is offering limited holiday service on Thanksgiving Day.

CATA said reservations are required for those needing transportation on Nov. 23, 2023. Curb-to-curb service will be available to the general public from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on a limited basis and will be restricted to the Spec-Tran service boundaries.

Trips must be scheduled from Nov. 10 through Nov. 20. No same-day trips will be allowed. Call 517-394-2282 to reserve a ride. The one-way fare is $2.50. Drivers will accept cash (exact fare), Spec-Tran punch passes or tokens as payment.

All non-campus CATA routes and services will end at their regularly scheduled time on Wednesday, Nov. 22. Michigan State University (MSU) late-evening campus service on Routes 30, 31, 39 and Lot Link will conclude at 11:30 p.m.

The Spec-Tran office will remain open Thanksgiving Day from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to schedule rides that are to occur on or after Friday, Nov. 24. Call 517-394-2282, login to myspectran.cata.org or access your account using the MyRideCATA app to reserve a Spec-Tran ride needed after the holiday.

CATA routes and services will resume their regular weekday schedules on Friday, Nov. 24.

