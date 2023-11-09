AAA and the Michigan Office of Highway Planning host summit to address impaired driving

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - We’ve seen the campaigns and heard the saying “Don’t Drink and Drive.” So much that it’s engrained into society. Michigan State Police say more people are driving under the influence of drugs while on the road.

“So, in Michigan, we’re seeing an increase since 2018 with our fatal crash numbers partially driven by the use of drugs.”

Sergeant Jim Janes is with the Michigan State Police. He’s speaking to local law enforcement along with medical professionals at an event hosted by AAA Michigan and the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning. Addressing the challenges and issues associated with impaired driving.

Sergeant Janes shared the importance of this summit is to help determine the substances that leave drivers impaired. Drivers are moving away from using alcohol and using substances like marijuana, heroin, and muscle relaxers.

“Alcohol driving seems to a little bit of a downward trend but drug-impaired driving, drugs other than alcohol are on an upward trend.”

In 2022, there were 249 drug-involved traffic fatalities in Michigan. Howard Hughey of AA Michigan says the summit is helping create strategy, campaigns, and programming that stress that driving under the influence of any drug is illegal.

“Consumption of any substance that can cause impairment is important when you make that decision to get behind the wheel of a car,” said Hughey.

Speakers shared information on how to determine if a driver is under the influence and how and when to issue a test. Helping to create more education and public awareness. To keep people safe on the road.

