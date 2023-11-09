Advertise With Us

AAA and the Michigan Office of Highway Planning host summit to address impaired driving

“So, in Michigan, we’re seeing an increase since 2018 with our fatal crash numbers partially driven by the use of drugs.”
By Marz Anderson
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 9:36 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - We’ve seen the campaigns and heard the saying “Don’t Drink and Drive.” So much that it’s engrained into society. Michigan State Police say more people are driving under the influence of drugs while on the road.

“So, in Michigan, we’re seeing an increase since 2018 with our fatal crash numbers partially driven by the use of drugs.”

Sergeant Jim Janes is with the Michigan State Police. He’s speaking to local law enforcement along with medical professionals at an event hosted by AAA Michigan and the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning. Addressing the challenges and issues associated with impaired driving.

Sergeant Janes shared the importance of this summit is to help determine the substances that leave drivers impaired. Drivers are moving away from using alcohol and using substances like marijuana, heroin, and muscle relaxers.

“Alcohol driving seems to a little bit of a downward trend but drug-impaired driving, drugs other than alcohol are on an upward trend.”

In 2022, there were 249 drug-involved traffic fatalities in Michigan. Howard Hughey of AA Michigan says the summit is helping create strategy, campaigns, and programming that stress that driving under the influence of any drug is illegal.

“Consumption of any substance that can cause impairment is important when you make that decision to get behind the wheel of a car,” said Hughey.

Speakers shared information on how to determine if a driver is under the influence and how and when to issue a test. Helping to create more education and public awareness. To keep people safe on the road.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Meijer logo
Meijer selling turkeys for price they were in 1930s
(Source: MGN)
Mid-Michigan November 7, 2023 election results
MDHHS awards $2.7 million to expand services for those seeking substance recovery treatments
Police investigating 2 separate crashes on I-69 in Eaton County

Latest News

What the tech? siri scams
What the Tech: Siri, Alexa can now fall for scams
This image provided by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday, Nov. 7,...
Syphilis rates soar across the country
Voting, Election generic
The cost of local elections
The Michigan State Capitol is photographed, Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in Lansing, Mich.
Right to Life files lawsuit against Proposal 3