Voter turnout remains low for smaller elections

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - “I like to vote in almost every election I can get myself to especially the little ones like these,” said Sydney Herrington.

Sydney Herrington says every election is worth casting a ballot. Especially City Council, which she believes is impactful on a local level.

“Things like City Council, things are getting done in a much more local level,” said Herrington. “So when you have things locally that you think want fixed like housing things like that, you know the government on a grand scale can only fix so much so voting locally really helps more people.”

Herrington is welcoming a child into the world and says decisions on schools and crime come from the local level. Tuesday’s elections saw light lines to cast votes.

Lansing’s City Clerk Chris Swope says about 20% of eligible voters will cast a ballot. Which he says is normal for city elections.

“This election, every four years where it’s half a City Council, no mayor on the ballot we do see a lower turnout,” said Lansing City Clerk Chris Swope. “So the whole four year cycle, this is the one where we anticipate we’ll have the lowest turnout.”

Swope says he’s issued 15,000 absentee ballots for this year’s election. But Cayden And Rachel Bunnell decided to vote in person Tuesday.

They say even though there’s not a lot of people, it’s important for the younger generation to see the process.

“These will be the future citizens of Lansing. So, we want to emphasize and encourage them to do the same things that we’re out here doing. When they get to see us doing it, then they get to see how important it is and how much it matters,” said Cayden Bunnell.

Swope says the city hopes to be done counting its results by around 10 p.m. Tuesday. Once those results are counted, they will be delivered to the county clerk in mason where they will then be uploaded and posted to the web.

If you have an absentee ballot, you can turn it in until 8 p.m. Tuesday. That’s also when the polls close.

