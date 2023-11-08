Vigil held to honor MSU Fellow killed in Gaza

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A vigil was held Tuesday night at the rock on Michigan State University’s (MSU) campus to honor Tariq Thabet—an MSU Fellow who was killed in Gaza last Sunday.

Thabet was among 15 of his family members killed in an Israeli air strike on Oct. 29. He studied at MSU during the 2021 and 2022 school year.

At his vigil, nearly a hundred people gathered at the rock. His peers recognized him as a great guy and an even better father to his four children.

“How can I explain and make sense of the fact that there is no one left in your family to grieve your loss?” said Anjam Chaudhary, the MSU DEI coordinator.

One of Thabet’s peers admired his love for being Palestinian by recounting a project he did about his homeland.

“He proudly shared the rich culture of Palestine. He showcased the variety of foods and crafts from his homeland, encouraging others to appreciate the beauty, diversity, and heritage of his country beyond the headlines of conflict,” said Humphrey Fellow.

Interim President Teresa Woodruff was in attendance and shared her condolences. Palestinian students on MSU’s campus want to use Thabet’s killing as a call for action for resources for students.

“A lot of our pain and grief is minimized or dismissed due to the fact that it is tied to such a complex issue, and as students, a minority group here, we felt our lives haven’t been as valuable. There hasn’t been anything said, there are no resources, there is nothing acknowledging our grief,” said Saba Saed, a Palestinian MSU student.

There is a service planned for Thabet, but there is no set date for when or where it will be.

