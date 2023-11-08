Toys for Tots is back and News 10 Needs Your Help!

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - WILX News 10 is exited to announce that you can help Make an Impact with our annual Toys for Tots toy drive! Every year, WILX partners with the local Marine Corp Reserves & the Salvation Army to collect toys to help Mid-Michigan families in need.

By donating a new, unwrapped toy you will help bring the joy and magic of Christmas and send a message of hope to local less fortunate children. From November 13th through December 8th, you can drop off new, unwrapped toys at the following locations during business hours. Then stay with News 10 as we highlight the amazing stories behind Toys for Tots, the selfless volunteers and the effects this program has on our community.

Can’t make it and still want to donate? You can simply scan the below QR code or click HERE to donate directly through the News 10 Toys for Tots Amazon Wish List! Your donation will be shipped directly to the News 10 Studios. Thank you for helping to Make an Impact!

T4Ts Flowcode (image)

