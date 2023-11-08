Advertise With Us

Toys for Tots is back and News 10 Needs Your Help!

Donate toys between 11/13 - 12/8
Toys for Tots 2023
Toys for Tots 2023(image)
By Jennifer Watkins
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 4:00 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - WILX News 10 is exited to announce that you can help Make an Impact with our annual Toys for Tots toy drive! Every year, WILX partners with the local Marine Corp Reserves & the Salvation Army to collect toys to help Mid-Michigan families in need.

By donating a new, unwrapped toy you will help bring the joy and magic of Christmas and send a message of hope to local less fortunate children. From November 13th through December 8th, you can drop off new, unwrapped toys at the following locations during business hours. Then stay with News 10 as we highlight the amazing stories behind Toys for Tots, the selfless volunteers and the effects this program has on our community.

Can’t make it and still want to donate? You can simply scan the below QR code or click HERE to donate directly through the News 10 Toys for Tots Amazon Wish List! Your donation will be shipped directly to the News 10 Studios. Thank you for helping to Make an Impact!

T4Ts Flowcode
T4Ts Flowcode(image)

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Meijer logo
Meijer selling turkeys for price they were in 1930s
(Source: MGN)
Mid-Michigan November 7, 2023 election results
MDHHS awards $2.7 million to expand services for those seeking substance recovery treatments
Decision 2023 Voter Guide

Latest News

Living independently with autism: LINCS makes it possible
Living independently with autism: LINCS makes it possible
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Laying wreaths to honor veterans for their service, sacrifice
Senior citizen generic
Battling Retirement Blues: Defeat Depression and Live Life!
Make an Impact
Make an Impact by Donating Boots for Local Children this Winter