Showers and cool temperatures Wednesday, and what we’re working on

By Taylor Gattoni
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Showers and maybe a storm move through the area today but a dry stretch sets up once they exit the region tonight. First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford will share the warm-up and clearer conditions we can expect in Mid-Michigan heading into next week. Plus, Taylor Gattoni previews our evening newscasts.

Chat with us LIVE during our livestream on YouTube here or on our Facebook page here. If you have questions or comments, ask away and we’ll see your questions in real-time!

ALMANAC INFORMATION for November 8, 2023

  • Average High: 50º Average Low 34º
  • Lansing Record High: 75° 2020
  • Lansing Record Low: 11° 1991
  • Jackson Record High: 74º 2020
  • Jackson Record Low: 12º 1991

