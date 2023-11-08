Advertise With Us

Police investigating 2 separate crashes on I-69 in Eaton County

(Source: MGN)
By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 10:35 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Northbound and southbound lanes on I-69 at Ainger Road and southbound on I-69 at Cochran Road are closed Wednesday morning due to two separate crashes.

Michigan State Police said Lansing Post Troopers are currently assisting with two separate crashes on I-69.

Police said drivers should expect delays and backups and find another route if possible.

