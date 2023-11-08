Advertise With Us

Parma Township supervisor loses recall election

By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 9:24 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PARMA TWP, Mich. (WILX) -Parma Township Supervisor Wendy Chamberlin has lost her seat in a recall election.

Challenger Bobbie Norman will serve out the remainder of Chamberlin’s term, which ends in November 2024.

Chamberlin received 181 votes.  Norman received 433 votes in the November 7th election.

Voters in Jackson County’s Parma Township triggered the recall election over concerns about a proposed gravel pit development on about 200 acres of property on Parma Road.

