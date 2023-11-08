Advertise With Us

One dead in semi vs passenger van crash in Eaton County

Fatal crash generic
Fatal crash generic(Pixabay)
By Wells Foster
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 3:52 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 70-year-old from Illinois is dead after a semi vs van crash in Eaton County.

On Nov. 8, Eaton County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the area of Northbound I-69 in Walton Township for reports of a crash.

Deputies determined that a semi-truck and transport van had crashed while traveling northbound on I-69. The van, which had seven passengers, rolled over into a nearby ditch.

One passenger, a 70-year-old named Normandie Lyon, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Meijer logo
Meijer selling turkeys for price they were in 1930s
(Source: MGN)
Mid-Michigan November 7, 2023 election results
MDHHS awards $2.7 million to expand services for those seeking substance recovery treatments
Decision 2023 Voter Guide

Latest News

Senior citizen generic
Battling Retirement Blues: Defeat Depression and Live Life!
Detroit community mourning ‘unexpected death’ of religious leader
Arrest made in Detroit synagogue leader homicide investigation
WILX Weather Website 11/8/2023
WILX Weather Website 11/8/2023
Showers and maybe a storm move through the area today but a dry stretch sets up once they exit...
Showers and cool temperatures Wednesday, and what we’re working on