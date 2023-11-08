One dead in semi vs passenger van crash in Eaton County

WALTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 70-year-old from Illinois is dead after a semi vs van crash in Eaton County.

On Nov. 8, Eaton County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the area of Northbound I-69 in Walton Township for reports of a crash.

Deputies determined that a semi-truck and transport van had crashed while traveling northbound on I-69. The van, which had seven passengers, rolled over into a nearby ditch.

One passenger, a 70-year-old named Normandie Lyon, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation.

