Newlywed Livingston County man wins $1 million from the Michigan Lottery

By Samantha Sayles
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 9:46 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - One Livingston County man won $1 million from the lottery the day after his wedding.

The 57-year-old man bought his winning ticket at an E-Z Mart in Prudenville.

“I bought the ticket the day after my wedding and gave it to my wife to scratch,” the player said. “When she revealed the ‘$1 MIL’ prize amount, we were in disbelief. We kept reading the instructions over and over again to make sure we really won. It was an exciting couple of days for us!”

The man chose to receive his winnings as a one-time lump sum payment of about $693,000. He plans to invest his winnings.

