Advertise With Us

New Managers Being Named in Baseball

Janesville Generals U13 Baseball is playing in the 2023 Babe Ruth World Series.
Janesville Generals U13 Baseball is playing in the 2023 Babe Ruth World Series.(Anderley Penwell)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Major League baseball continues to fill managerial posts for the 2024 season. The Los Angeles Angels have named Ron Washington for next year after also interviewing Buck Showalter. The Angels have missed the playoffs for nine straight years. And earlier this week the Chicago Cubs poached Craig Counsell away from the Milwaukee Brewers with a long term deal worth $8 million per season. The Brewers must now find a new manager.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Meijer logo
Meijer selling turkeys for price they were in 1930s
(Source: MGN)
Mid-Michigan November 7, 2023 election results
MDHHS awards $2.7 million to expand services for those seeking substance recovery treatments
Police investigating 2 separate crashes on I-69 in Eaton County

Latest News

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) returns an intercepted pass from Detroit Lions...
Lions Healthier For Their Next Game
Our 25 Sports Prep Rally Athlete of the Week is Olympia’s Zach Keedy
MHSAA Reports Improved Attendance
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Michigan State Signs Its Three Basketball Recruits
Golfing generic
Big Honor For Local Golf Course Director