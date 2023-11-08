New Managers Being Named in Baseball

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Major League baseball continues to fill managerial posts for the 2024 season. The Los Angeles Angels have named Ron Washington for next year after also interviewing Buck Showalter. The Angels have missed the playoffs for nine straight years. And earlier this week the Chicago Cubs poached Craig Counsell away from the Milwaukee Brewers with a long term deal worth $8 million per season. The Brewers must now find a new manager.

