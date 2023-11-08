Advertise With Us

Necropsy shows whale washed up on coast had swallowed a balloon

The NC State Center for Marine Sciences and Technology says the nearly 11-foot whale was found...
The NC State Center for Marine Sciences and Technology says the nearly 11-foot whale was found on October 30th in shallow water in Emerald Isle.(NC State Center for Marine Sciences and Technology)
By WITN Web Team and Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 12:17 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) - Scientists say a Gervais’ beaked whale was found dead on the Crystal Coast in North Carolina after swallowing a balloon.

The NC State Center for Marine Sciences and Technology, also known as CMAST, says the nearly 11-foot whale was discovered on Oct. 30 in shallow water in Emerald Isle.

A necropsy discovered a star-shaped balloon crumpled up and obstructing the female’s gastrointestinal tract.

The examination also showed that the whale was likely nursing a calf when she died.

Scientists say this balloon was found obstructing the female whale's gastrointestinal tract.
Scientists say this balloon was found obstructing the female whale's gastrointestinal tract.(NC State Center for Marine Sciences and Technology)

CMAST says beaked whales are large, deep-diving mammals, and live sightings are unusual because they live at the continental shelf and beyond.

Scientists urge people wanting to commemorate important life events to use biodegradable alternatives, light a candle, or scatter flower petals instead.

NC State says if balloons are bought, make sure they are disposed of properly.

“This can avoid them getting ‘loose’ and posing an unnecessary and tragic danger, causing wildlife to starve and perish over time, as in the case of this unfortunate Gervais’ beaked whale,” said CMAST.

Copyright 2023 WITN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Meijer logo
Meijer selling turkeys for price they were in 1930s
(Source: MGN)
Mid-Michigan November 7, 2023 election results
MDHHS awards $2.7 million to expand services for those seeking substance recovery treatments
Decision 2023 Voter Guide

Latest News

FILE - This combo image shows James Biden, President Joe Biden's brother, Oct. 13, 2011, left,...
House Republicans subpoena Hunter and James Biden as their impeachment inquiry ramps back up
Braylon Jakes said he is going to go to the Super Bowl with his grandmother after being gifted...
Teen football player gifted tickets to Super Bowl says he plans to go with his grandma
FILE - A man takes pictures of Caesars Palace hotel and casino in Las Vegas, Jan. 12, 2015. The...
Las Vegas hotel workers union reaches tentative deal with Caesars, but threat of strike still looms
A sign covers the broken back window of the Return to Nature Funeral Home in Penrose, Colo.,...
Colorado funeral home owner, wife arrested after nearly 200 bodies improperly stored
Federal authorities announce three arrests after a multiyear investigation of high-end brothels.
3 charged with running sex ring that catered to elected officials, other wealthy clients