MSU students write letters to survivors

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - “I want you to know that you are extremely brave. You are not alone, and if no one else has said it today, you are deserving of time, healing, and love,” wrote Hannah Hurd, a sophomore at MSU.

Supporting strangers, who are going through one of the most isolating experiences a person can have. On Tuesday, Michigan State University students wrote letters to survivors of sexual assault. It’s part of MSU’s ‘It’s On Us’ week of action, working to raise awareness for relationship violence.

Finding the right words to say in a tough time can be extremely challenging. However, those words can make a world of difference for those who have been harmed.

“When something that traumatic happens, you feel very vulnerable, you feel very very alone,” said Josie Danielkiewicz, a student with MSU’s Prevention Outreach and Education Department.

Many Spartans put their pen to paper Tuesday morning. Some wrote as many as five letters to uplift their fellow students.

“(To) show that they are brave, for even just like coming out with their story,” said Hurd.

Whether or not they’ve personally dealt with subjects like sexual assault or harassment, the people News 10 spoke with said writing the letters was therapeutic.

“I was really motivated because back in my country there’s not really much of that support vocally, or even written,” said Dewa Koyuki, a senior studying abroad at MSU.

Pulling from personal experience to help strangers, they say it’s a small gesture that could mean a lot.

“It’s far too common, so it’s really crucial that we increase our support to survivors,” said Danielkiewicz.

“We need them to feel like they are trusted, and they’re believed,” said Naufal SetiAwan, a senior studying abroad at MSU.

Hoping to offer strength and support, at a time when someone may need it most.

“Know that I love you, I support you, and I believe in you,” wrote Rheane Gudani, a sophomore at MSU.

All of the letters will be delivered to MSU’s Center for Survivors. If you’d like to get involved with the center, they have paid and volunteer opportunities.

