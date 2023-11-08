MSU receives grant to further research for type one diabetes treatment

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - People struggling with type one diabetes must manage their disease daily.

A new possible treatment of a beta cell transplant could lead to long-term relief and possibly open the door to a cure.

Dr. Brian Smith, who will oversee the research at Michigan State University, said they have been able to develop technology to observe the transplant process.

Smith said, “There are a number of transplant technologies, and they would act as a cure at least temporarily. nobody is saying that this is a permanent solution but month to years it could be and ultimately it could be a cure, yes.”

One of the issues cell transplants face is the immune system attacking the beta cells and rendering the process ineffective.

Dr. Smith said, “What we are working on doing is to help imaging or immune imaging technology that can visualize whether or not the immune system is attacking the transplant within the first few hours of days of the transplant.”

The 750,000 dollar grant comes from the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation which was established in 1970 by parents determined to find a cure for their children who had type one diabetes.

Having the ability to observe cell transplants and what techniques work better, Michigan State University now takes the next step toward achieving that goal.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.