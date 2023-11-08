Most of LCC’s downtown campus experiencing power outage

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Some buildings on Lansing Community College’s (LCC) downtown campus are experiencing a power outage.

Power went out in downtown Lansing, causing power at the Gannon Building, Arts & Sciences Building or HHS Building to go out.

Those who have a class scheduled for one of the buildings, see the section on the syllabus called “College Emergency Day Information” for instructions.

LCC said all events scheduled in the Gannon Building for Nov. 8 are canceled.

All classes, work, appointments and events scheduled for West Campus, LCC East, Livingston County Center, Washington Court Place, the TLC Building, AOF Building and online will continue as usual. Online student services will also continue as usual.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.