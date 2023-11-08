Michigan State Signs Its Three Basketball Recruits

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State men’s basketball coach Tom Izzo Wednesday announced the signing of three verbal commitments with no surprises. New Spartans next season will be Kur Teng from Massachusetts, Jace Richardson from Denver and Jesse McCullough from Cleveland. Izzo added he may sign another recruit for next year down the road. Izzo says he expects to lose at least three guards off his current team.

