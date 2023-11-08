Advertise With Us

Michigan State Signs Its Three Basketball Recruits

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 5:07 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State men’s basketball coach Tom Izzo Wednesday announced the signing of three verbal commitments with no surprises. New Spartans next season will be Kur Teng from Massachusetts, Jace Richardson from Denver and Jesse McCullough from Cleveland. Izzo added he may sign another recruit for next year down the road. Izzo says he expects to lose at least three guards off his current team.

