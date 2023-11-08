Advertise With Us

Michigan Democrats temporarily lose control of House

By Seth Wells and WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 4:57 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Elections at the state level have shaken up the control of power in the Michigan House of Representatives, albeit temporarily.

Two Michigan Democrats serving in the House were elected Mayor of cities on the east side of the state, meaning the slim 56 to 54 majority the Democrats held in the House is now a deadlock at 54 until those seats can be filled with special elections.

Representative Lori Stone was elected Mayor of the City of Warren, becoming the first woman ever to hold that position. Stone garnered just over 52 percent of the vote, according to unofficial results.

Representative Kevin Coleman was elected Mayor of Westland. Coleman won his race with 59 percent of the vote. Coleman and Stone will take on their new roles after the results are certified. With a deadlock in the Michigan House, it will likely slow down some of the policies Democrats are pushing for in Michigan.

It is likely the Democrats will regain the majority after special elections are held for the two seats as they are districts that have traditionally voted blue. That could take months, however, for the special elections to be held.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Meijer logo
Meijer selling turkeys for price they were in 1930s
Decision 2023 Voter Guide
(Source: MGN)
Mid-Michigan November 7, 2023 election results
MDHHS awards $2.7 million to expand services for those seeking substance recovery treatments

Latest News

Vigil held to honor MSU Fellow killed in Gaza
Ingham County sees low voter turnout for 2023 Election Day
First Alert Weather Wednesday morning webcast from WILX News 10
Showers And Gusty Winds Today
FILE - Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., speaks during a news conference on May 25, 2023, on Capitol...
House votes to censure Rep. Rashida Tlaib over her Israel-Hamas comments