Michigan Democrats temporarily lose control of House

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Elections at the state level have shaken up the control of power in the Michigan House of Representatives, albeit temporarily.

Two Michigan Democrats serving in the House were elected Mayor of cities on the east side of the state, meaning the slim 56 to 54 majority the Democrats held in the House is now a deadlock at 54 until those seats can be filled with special elections.

Representative Lori Stone was elected Mayor of the City of Warren, becoming the first woman ever to hold that position. Stone garnered just over 52 percent of the vote, according to unofficial results.

Representative Kevin Coleman was elected Mayor of Westland. Coleman won his race with 59 percent of the vote. Coleman and Stone will take on their new roles after the results are certified. With a deadlock in the Michigan House, it will likely slow down some of the policies Democrats are pushing for in Michigan.

It is likely the Democrats will regain the majority after special elections are held for the two seats as they are districts that have traditionally voted blue. That could take months, however, for the special elections to be held.

