MHSAA Reports Improved Attendance

By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 5:11 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan High School Athletic Association announced Wednesday nearly 1.5 million spectators attended state tournament events in the 2022-2023 school year. It’s the most spectators since the 2016-17 year. The figures are garnered from gate receipts of state tournaments where an admission is charged. The most recent attendance figures totaled little more than one million spectators for boys events and nearly one half million for girls. Three MHSAA events broke attendance records-- softball, baseball and bowling, both boys and girls.

