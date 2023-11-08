Mason takes down DeWitt in a 5 set thriller

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - DeWitt took on Mason in the Regional semi-finals on Tuesday night. It was the Bulldogs who got out to a hot start taking the first two sets in dominant fashion.

In set number three Dewitt flipped the switch and was able to take the third set. Avery Benson was a big reason for that getting a couple of big kills. Their success continued in the fourth set, as well.

It came down to the fifth and final set. Molly Murgutroid got the scoring started with a big kill near the net. That momentum would continue as they would take the fifth set and advance to the Regional Finals. Head coach, Elisa Zwick, has been coaching for 25 years and was overwhelmed by the amount of former players that showed up to support the team.

“I just told them just to believe in themselves and that they got this,” said Zwick. “There are girls that have been here since 2001 all here supporting them and wanting to see them do awesome so it happened.”

Mason has the chance to advance to state’s for the first time since 2018. They take on Portage Northern in the Regional Finals on Thursday night.

