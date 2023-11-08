Make an Impact by Donating Boots for Local Children this Winter

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Join News 10, Tommy’s Express Car Wash, Big John Steak & Onion and J&B Boots in support of Footprints of Michigan. We are working together to Make an Impact by collecting new or gently used kids’ boots or donations to purchase boots for their Boots on the Playground initiative. The Boots on the Playground program was started after a principal at a local elementary school had reached out to Footprints of Michigan because some of his students were in need of winter boots. Since then it’s been a yearly undertaking to collect and provide boots to local children in need. Their mission is to empower those who are in need by providing warmth and dignity with footwear.

It’s Easy! Here’s how it works & how you can help!

Between Monday, November 13th and Friday, November 17th, you can drop off boots during business hours at:

The WILX Studios (500 American Road, Lansing)

Big John’s Steak & Onion (6541 S. Cedar St., 4021 W. Saginaw Hwy. or 748 North Clippert Street, Lansing)

Tommy’s Express Car Wash (3715 W. Saginaw St, Lansing)

J&B Boots (1053 W. Grand River Ave., Williamston)

OR on Thursday Nov 16th, you can call the News 10 Phone Bank during newscasts to make a donation for the purchase of new boots. The boots and funds collected are donated to Mid-Michigan school children in need of boots with the goal to raise $20,000 during the phone bank to buy 1,000 pairs of kids’ boots.

OR you can also easily donate directly to the cause, by placing an order for boots by clicking HERE for News 10 Amazon Wish List or scan the below QR code and have your donation shipped directly to the WILX Studios.

Scan for Amazon Wish List (image)

Watch News 10 to see the amazing work that Footprints of Michigan does for the community. And thank YOU for Making an Impact by giving kids warm, happy feet this winter season and helping Mid-Michigan children in need!

