Living independently with autism: LINCS makes it possible

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - For autistic people, living on their own can be quite the undertaking. Juggling bills, self-care, and staying social. However, with the right support, independent living is possible and powerful.

The Lansing-based non-profit LINCS makes it a reality.

With family nearby, 29-year-old Drew Douglass has lived on his own for about two years.

“I work for Dean (transportation) and I wash buses,” said Drew Douglass.

He was diagnosed with autism at 6 years old, introducing his parents to a lot of unknowns.

“Is he gonna have friends, is he gonna have a job, is he gonna get married, I mean all these things that you just take for granted as a parent are blown out of the water.” said Mary Douglass, Drew’s Mom and a founding board member of LINCS.

After meeting other parents of children with disabilities, she says it was clear they needed to plan for the future. It inspired them to create a group called Lansing Intentional Communities. It’s more supportive than solo living, but less restrictive than a group home.

“This is ‘what do you need to live independently? We’re gonna get you the supports to do that’,” said Mary Douglass.

“We cook, we go the library, sometimes we color, play games, just hang out. Sometimes we go to museums,” said Drew Douglass.

The non-profit owns two homes and rents out to six different people with disabilities. While it comes with all the regular responsibilities of renting, they’re also heavily focused on having fun.

“Drew has done remarkably well. You know they meet the challenge, they are ready, they want independence, it’s something all of us want. As much control over our decision-making as we can,” said Mary Douglass.

Getting freedom and independence, through something we all need: community.

Lansing Intentional Communities is a self-sustaining network of families impacted by disability. They’re always accepting more people into their community, as well as donations of time and money.

