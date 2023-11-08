Lions Healthier For Their Next Game

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell says his team is as healthy as it has been in some time, heading into Sunday’s game in Los Angeles against the Chargers. Kick off is 4pm Michigan time. The Lions are coming off their bye week, the Chargers are 4-4 after a 27-6 win at the New York Jets this past Monday night. Campbell says newly acquired receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones is dealing with a rib injury and may well not play in this game. The Lions have a 6-2 season record.

