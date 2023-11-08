Advertise With Us

Lions Healthier For Their Next Game

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) returns an intercepted pass from Detroit Lions...
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) returns an intercepted pass from Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 5:19 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell says his team is as healthy as it has been in some time, heading into Sunday’s game in Los Angeles against the Chargers. Kick off is 4pm Michigan time. The Lions are coming off their bye week, the Chargers are 4-4 after a 27-6 win at the New York Jets this past Monday night. Campbell says newly acquired receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones is dealing with a rib injury and may well not play in this game. The Lions have a 6-2 season record.

