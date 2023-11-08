Laying wreaths to honor veterans for their service, sacrifice

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The rain did not stop the show. On Wednesday, Lansing’s 1st Battalion 24th Marines gathered to honor the men and women who bravely served in the United States Armed Forces.

The Wreath Laying Ceremony was held in East Lansing at the Medal of Honor Memorial and Veteran Monument.

“I reflect back upon my friends who I served with.” Former Mayor of East Lansing, Victor Loomis, served three years in the United States Army, during the Vietnam era, in a non-combat position. He said in his role, he gave supplies to the infantry, those fighting on the front line.

“Food, clothing, everything they need. And so, there has to be a group of us, and I was part of that group that then provided those who were in combat with all their needs, so that they could do their job.”

Loomis said he has two cousins who fought on the front lines of the Vietnam War. “Both Vietnam veterans, both infantry.”

He said the ceremony is a chance for him to reflect on the bravery of his family and others, as service men and women, like 97-year-old World War II veteran Richard Johnson, were honored for their service and sacrifice.

“To reflect back upon my family’s service and so many families in the United States who have served our country.”

To remember, to thank, and to honor those who served in the United States Armed Forces.

