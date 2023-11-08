Large holiday ornaments return to downtown Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The holiday season is kicking off in downtown Lansing with the arrival of the big red ornaments.

The ornaments were expected to arrive at around 8 a.m. on Nov. 8.

You can find these big red ornaments at the the traffic circle in front of the State Capitol.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.