Izzo on loss to JMU, looking ahead to Southern Indiana

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University men’s basketball head coach Tom Izzo speaks with the media on Wednesday afternoon. Monday night, the Spartans dropped their home opener to James Madison University (Virginia) 76-79 in overtime.

MSU, who went into the game ranked No. 4, bounced back from a 13-point deficit in the first half and led by 4 points nearing the end of regulation time before pushing to OT.

Graduate guard Tyson Walker had a chance to win for the Spartans (0-1,0-0 Big Ten) in regulation, but his shot at the buzzer went awry.

Up next for MSU: Southern Indiana on Thursday night at home.

