Izzo on loss to JMU, looking ahead to Southern Indiana

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo, center, Malik Hall, right and Tyson Walker react during overtime...
Michigan State coach Tom Izzo, center, Malik Hall, right and Tyson Walker react during overtime against James Madison during an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, in East Lansing, Mich (AP Photo/Al Goldis)(Associated Press)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 1:34 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University men’s basketball head coach Tom Izzo speaks with the media on Wednesday afternoon. Monday night, the Spartans dropped their home opener to James Madison University (Virginia) 76-79 in overtime.

MSU, who went into the game ranked No. 4, bounced back from a 13-point deficit in the first half and led by 4 points nearing the end of regulation time before pushing to OT.

Graduate guard Tyson Walker had a chance to win for the Spartans (0-1,0-0 Big Ten) in regulation, but his shot at the buzzer went awry.

Up next for MSU: Southern Indiana on Thursday night at home.

