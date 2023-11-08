Ingham County sees low voter turnout for 2023 Election Day

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Another odd-year election has come and gone in Mid-Michigan, and another low voter turnout.

Despite a number of city council seats on the ballot, among other things, many voters in Ingham County did not show up to the polls.

According to the unofficial results in Ingham County, less than 18 percent of eligible voters cast their ballot in the 2023 election.

Lansing City Clerk Chris Swope said Tuesday night’s election is always one of the least voted on in the four-year cycle. This year’s odd election was even less than the last odd-year election in 2021, where nearly 21 percent of voters cast their ballot.

Though there are plenty of voters who chose to leave their vote uncast, some voters said it’s important to vote in every election.

“Things like city council things are getting done in a much more local level,” said Sydney Herrington, a Lansing voter. “So when you have things locally that you think want fixed like housing, you know the government on a grand scale can only fix so much, so voting locally really helps more people that actually live here.”

Other voters who stopped by the clerk’s office to cast their ballot told News 10 they wanted to come in person to show their children and a younger generation how important it is to vote.

The lower voter turnout wasn’t only seen in Ingham County—voter turnout in Jackson County was less than 16 percent.

