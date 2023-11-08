Advertise With Us

First Alert Weather Forecast

Extended period of dry weather ahead
First Alert Weather Thursday morning webcast from WILX News 10
By Darrin Rockcole
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 11:10 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After the rain and thunderstorms Wednesday, improving conditions return to the area today. The clouds will race off to the east this morning and we should end up mostly sunny for the afternoon. Wind gusts near 30 MPH will be possible at times this afternoon. High temperatures today top out in the low to mid 50s. Tonight some cloud cover from the south will drift in over the area. Expect partly cloudy skies for most of tonight with low temperatures in the mid 30s.

Friday plan on partly cloudy skies and it will be a few degrees cooler with high temperatures in the upper 40s. Wind gusts near 30 MPH will be possible again Friday afternoon. Cloud cover from the north will settle in over the area late Friday night and we see mostly cloudy skies Saturday. Saturday will be a cool day with high temperatures in the mid 40s.

An extended period of partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies is expected Sunday through next week. High temperatures Sunday through Wednesday will top out in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs may climb close to 60º by the end of next week.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for November 9, 2023

  • Average High: 50º Average Low 34º
  • Lansing Record High: 77° 2020
  • Lansing Record Low: 12° 1863
  • Jackson Record High: 78º 2020
  • Jackson Record Low: 13º 1991

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Meijer logo
Meijer selling turkeys for price they were in 1930s
(Source: MGN)
Mid-Michigan November 7, 2023 election results
Fatal crash generic
One dead in semi vs passenger van crash in Eaton County
Police investigating 2 separate crashes on I-69 in Eaton County

Latest News

First Alert Weather Thursday morning webcast from WILX News 10
Extended Period Of Dry Weather
First Alert Weather Wednesday morning webcast from WILX News 10
Showers And Gusty Winds Today
First Alert Weather Tuesday morning webcast from WILX News 10
Dry Today... Rain Tomorrow
First Alert Weather Monday morning webcast from WILX News 10
First Alert: Wind Gusts Near 40 MPH Today