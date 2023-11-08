First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After the rain and thunderstorms Wednesday, improving conditions return to the area today. The clouds will race off to the east this morning and we should end up mostly sunny for the afternoon. Wind gusts near 30 MPH will be possible at times this afternoon. High temperatures today top out in the low to mid 50s. Tonight some cloud cover from the south will drift in over the area. Expect partly cloudy skies for most of tonight with low temperatures in the mid 30s.

Friday plan on partly cloudy skies and it will be a few degrees cooler with high temperatures in the upper 40s. Wind gusts near 30 MPH will be possible again Friday afternoon. Cloud cover from the north will settle in over the area late Friday night and we see mostly cloudy skies Saturday. Saturday will be a cool day with high temperatures in the mid 40s.

An extended period of partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies is expected Sunday through next week. High temperatures Sunday through Wednesday will top out in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs may climb close to 60º by the end of next week.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for November 9, 2023

Average High: 50º Average Low 34º

Lansing Record High: 77° 2020

Lansing Record Low: 12° 1863

Jackson Record High: 78º 2020

Jackson Record Low: 13º 1991

