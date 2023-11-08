Big Honor For Local Golf Course Director

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Golf Association f Michigan has named Carey Mitchelson the recipient of its annual Lyle Leeke Distinguished Service Award. Mitchelson is the director of operations at the College Fields course in Okemos. Mitchelson is a participant in a variety of golf programs across Michigan and has been for years. College Fields is an 18 hole public course.

