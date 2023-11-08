Battling Retirement Blues: Defeat Depression and Live Life!

ORLANDO, FL (Ivanhoe Newswire) – Every day, ten thousand people in the U.S. turn 65 years old, and many of them decide it’s time to retire. But retirement isn’t all fun for everyone.

We know the benefits…more time for this, and this and this…but is there a downside to retiring?

Retirement is the reward that most Americans aim to achieve after years of hard work. But this milestone can bring mood changes. In fact, about one-third of retirees develop symptoms of depression.

According to Dr. Ashley Subler, a geriatric psychiatrist at Osu Wexner Medical Center, “If your entire social network was at work and now you don’t have that social network after you’ve retired, that can be really tough.”

Other risk factors include living on your own, financial insecurity, being forced into retirement, and dealing with health challenges. Symptoms may include typical signs of depression like sadness or feelings of hopelessness -- but doctor Subler says seniors often have non-classical symptoms, such as chronic pain, irritability, memory problems, headaches, poor sleep, or gastrointestinal issues. To manage retirement depression, first adopt a routine that includes structure and staying active.

Subler emphasizes the importance of finding purpose in retirement. She says, “What’s going to get you up in the morning? What are you going to do with the eight to 10 hours during the day that you formerly filled with a job?”

You might want to add exercise classes, social events, and volunteer activities to your calendar. The American Psychological Association says that volunteering during retirement has been shown to prevent depression as well as symptoms of dementia and hypertension. Also, set new goals. This simple act can help you regain a sense of purpose. Lastly, prioritize your health. Good habits will help you feel better so you can enjoy your golden years.

Experts also say it might be helpful to consider a gradual transition into retirement. This can give you more time to adjust to your new lifestyle rather than completely giving up your work responsibilities all at once.

