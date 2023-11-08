Advertise With Us

Arrest made in Detroit synagogue leader homicide investigation

Detroit community mourning ‘unexpected death’ of religious leader
Detroit community mourning 'unexpected death' of religious leader
By Wells Foster
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 3:18 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - Police have made an arrest in connection to the death of Detroit synagogue president Samantha Woll.

Woll was found stabbed to death outside her home in October.

“As part of my continuing commitment to transparency in this matter, I am sharing with the community that a suspect has been taken into custody for the murder of Samantha Woll...” the Detroit Police said on Twitter/X.

“While this is an encouraging development in our desire to bring closure for Ms. Woll’s family, it does not represent the conclusion of our work in this case... The details of the investigation will remain confidential at this time to ensure the integrity of the important steps that remain... Investigators will be continuing their work with the Wayne County Prosecutors Office until the conclusion of this investigation,” Chief James White said.

Woll, 40, had led the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue since 2022 and was a former aide to Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin and campaign staffer for Attorney General Dana Nessel.

FURTHER COVERAGE: Jewish leaders remember Detroit synagogue leader Samantha Woll

Showers and maybe a storm move through the area today but a dry stretch sets up once they exit...
