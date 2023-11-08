2 charged in connection with death caused by drag racing in Pontiac

PONTIAC, Mich. (WILX) - Two men were charged Tuesday in the death of a man while drag racing in Pontiac back in March.

Cameron Jack Pickett, an 18-year-old from Jackson, and Kody Scott Johnson, a 19-year-old from Waterford Township, were allegedly drag racing at the intersection of South Boulevard and Centerpointe Parkway in Pontiac on March 30 at around 9:30 p.m. The two men were doing “donuts” in the intersection and allegedly hit a third car driven by a 24-year-old man.

The 24-year-old was thrown out of the car during the crash and later died from his injuries.

“The death in this incident occurred because of reckless behavior and was completely avoidable,” said Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald. “Drag racing is a crime, and it puts the lives of drivers, passengers, and innocent bystanders at risk. We will hold those who engage in such behavior accountable.”

Reckless Driving Causing Death is a felony punishable by 15 years imprisonment and up to a $10,000 fine. Drag Racing is a misdemeanor punishable by 90 days and up to a $100 fine.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.