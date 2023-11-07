Woman from Warren sentenced to 20 years behind bars for sexual exploitation of children

WARREN, Mich. (WILX) - The FBI announced that a woman from southeast Michigan was sentenced to two decades in prison for sexual exploitation of children and child pornography.

United States Attorney Dawn N. Ison. made the announcement on Thursday that 27-year-old Amber Nicole Dunbar from Warren pleaded guilty in March before United States District Judge George Caram Steeh. She admitted to creating images of herself engaging in sexually explicit conduct with an infant.

She sent these pictures to another person located in Tennessee, who was being investigated for child pornography charges. This person had caused numerous women to produce and send him child pornography.

Michigan officials swiftly executed a search warrant and Dunbar admitted to the abuse of the child.

Investigators said they found that Dunbar had also produced child pornography involving a five-year-old child.

“Ms. Dunbar’s exploitation of her daughter and other victims is deplorable,” said Cheyvoryea Gibson, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI in Michigan. “While the harm the defendant inflicted on these innocent children cannot be undone, we hope this sentence brings a small sense of justice to all those impacted in this case. Protecting children from dangerous predators is a top priority for the FBI, and we remain fully committed to investigating criminals who take advantage of minors in this indefensible way.”

