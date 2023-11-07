WEATHER EXTRA: Cooler temps settle in
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Clouds and a few peeks at the sun are in store for us on Tuesday across Mid-Michigan. After high temperatures in the 60s Monday, Tuesday will be cooler with highs in the upper 40s. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has more on the Election Day forecast.
Chat with us LIVE during our livestream on YouTube here or on our Facebook page here. If you have questions or comments, ask away and we’ll see your questions in real-time!
More:
- Cooler temperatures settle into the area
- Decision 2023 Voter Guide
- Meijer returns to politics for 2024 U.S Senate race
- James Madison surprises No. 4 Michigan State 79-76 in OT
ALMANAC INFORMATION for November 7, 2023
- Average High: 51º Average Low 35º
- Lansing Record High: 72° 1895
- Lansing Record Low: 8° 1877
- Jackson Record High: 72º 1916
- Jackson Record Low: 15º 1991
Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.
Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.