WEATHER EXTRA: Cooler temps settle in

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Clouds and a few peeks at the sun are in store for us on Tuesday across Mid-Michigan. After high temperatures in the 60s Monday, Tuesday will be cooler with highs in the upper 40s. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has more on the Election Day forecast.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for November 7, 2023

Average High: 51º Average Low 35º

Lansing Record High: 72° 1895

Lansing Record Low: 8° 1877

Jackson Record High: 72º 1916

Jackson Record Low: 15º 1991

