WEATHER EXTRA: Cooler temps settle in

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 8:02 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Clouds and a few peeks at the sun are in store for us on Tuesday across Mid-Michigan. After high temperatures in the 60s Monday, Tuesday will be cooler with highs in the upper 40s. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has more on the Election Day forecast.

Chat with us LIVE during our livestream on YouTube here or on our Facebook page here. If you have questions or comments, ask away and we’ll see your questions in real-time!

ALMANAC INFORMATION for November 7, 2023

  • Average High: 51º Average Low 35º
  • Lansing Record High: 72° 1895
  • Lansing Record Low: 8° 1877
  • Jackson Record High: 72º 1916
  • Jackson Record Low: 15º 1991

