Advertise With Us

United Airlines expects busiest Thanksgiving travel period on record

United Airlines is bracing for a record-breaking Thanksgiving travel period.
United Airlines is bracing for a record-breaking Thanksgiving travel period.(United Airlines via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 12:02 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - United Airlines is bracing for a record-breaking Thanksgiving travel period.

United is the first of the major U.S. airlines to release its forecast for the upcoming holiday season.

The airline says it will carry more passengers this Thanksgiving holiday than ever before.

United’s forecast calls for 5.9 million passengers flying on its planes, and it predicts the travel period to be longer than ever this year, spread over 11 days.

United expects the Sunday after Thanksgiving to be the busiest.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Victim identified in fatal car crash near MSU’s campus
Fire alarm at Lansing apartment complex
Fire alarm prompts heavy first responder presence at south Lansing apartment complex
Michigan State Police encourage residents to prepare for winter emergencies
Decision 2023 Voter Guide

Latest News

FILE - Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks at the Atlantic Council Global Citizen Awards,...
Treasury’s Yellen calls Republican effort to cut IRS funding for Israel ‘damaging and irresponsible’
Cooler temperatures have settled into Mid-Michigan and that trend carries us all the way...
Cooler temperatures Tuesday, and a preview of our evening newscasts
The U.S Supreme Court is seen on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)
The Supreme Court seems likely to preserve a gun law that protects domestic violence victims
Israelis gathered and lit candles in Tel Aviv on Monday, November 6, 2023, to remember those...
Israeli military says its ground forces are battling Hamas ‘in the depths’ of Gaza City
FAFSA opens later this year
What you need to know about changes to the FAFSA process