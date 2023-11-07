Advertise With Us

Spartans To Host Southern Indiana Next

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)(WLUC)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 4:52 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s men’s basketball team will host Southern Indiana in the season’s second game Thursday night at 7 o’clock. The Spartans have lost two in a row in the Breslin Center, 89-88 in exhibition play to Tennessee and 79-76 in overtime to open the regular season Monday night to James Madison. It was the Spartans’ first November loss since 1986. Michigan State is sure to drop in the Associated Press poll next week from number four. After Thursday’s game MSU faces Duke in Chicago in the Champions Classic at 7pm. Kentucky and Kansas play in the nightcap.

