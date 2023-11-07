Schools push for epilepsy training, first aid

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - November is epilepsy awareness month, a condition that affects more than 400,000 children in America.

Epilepsy causes reoccurring seizures that can happen at random - including at school.

However, fewer than half of US states require school personnel to undergo seizure recognition and first aid training.

A pediatric neurologist at the University of Michigan’s Mott’s Children’s Hospital says training is essential.

“One and 26 people will be diagnosed with epilepsy at some point in their lifetime. So, Epilepsy is a lot more common than people tend to recognize. On average, there are over 600 students per one school nurse. So, it’s unrealistic for us to expect school nurses to be the only adults who are prepared to respond to a seizure in the moment,” said Dr. Sarah Dixon.

Dixon say seizure-safe school legislation requires schools with students who have epilepsy to have an active and updated seizure action plan.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.