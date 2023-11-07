Report shows fewer 3rd graders in Michigan could be held back for reading

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University’s Education Policy Innovation Collaborative (EPIC) reported that 5.6% of Michigan third graders could be required to repeat third grade due to low reading scores.

They said it was a slight improvement from 2022 when 5.8% of third graders were reported to be held back, but it remains higher than in 2019 when the rate was at 4.1%.

The report stated that the improvements in retention eligibility rates were driven mostly by students in urban areas, districts with lower prior English-language arts, or ELA, achievement, and traditional public schools.

“While we made some progress last year, as we emerge from the pandemic, too many of our children continue to struggle with literacy,” said State Superintendent Michael Rice. “Children require more time in school with highly trained, certificated educators and tutors, and more diverse classroom reading materials that encourage children in a wide range of ways to seek out books as sources of information and inspiration.”

They were also slightly less likely to meet state standards for proficiency in ELA overall.

In 2023, 65.4% of third-grade students at least partially met state standards, compared to 65.6% in 2022.

“It is clear from these results that a lot of Michigan’s third graders are struggling with reading,” said interim associate director of EPIC, Tara Kilbride said. “Even though the retention policy is ending after this year, it will be important to continue to provide students with the support they need to develop early literacy skills.”

