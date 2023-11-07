Post Season Honors For Two Detroit Tigers

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit media has honored Tigers Spencer Torkelson and Tyler Holton for their play this past season. Torkelson is the Tiger of the year and right hand pitcher Holton is the team’s rookie of the year. Holton is a lefthander who had a 0.87 earned run average this past season, the first Tigers’ pitcher to win rookie of the year since Michael Fulmer in 2016. Torkelson hit .233 with 31 home runs and 94 runs batted in. The Tigers finished with a 78-84 record this past season.

