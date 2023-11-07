Advertise With Us

People gather for 529 college savings plans event in Haslett

By Amy Lyman and Brendan Vrabel
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
HASLETT, Mich. (WILX) - Saving for college can be overwhelming, but a savings plan can make all the difference. On Tuesday, there was an event to learn all about it at the Haslett Public Library.

The community information session lasted until 7 p.m. It was being put on by the Michigan Education Trust and Michigan Education Savings Program.

The session was free, and organizers hope to teach families about how saving for college early can make an impact on their loved one’s future.

Heather Barthelmes, a representative from the event, mentioned, “Anything you can do is helpful; you don’t have to be a parent saving. You can be a grandparent, you can be a nice friend of the family who wants to start having an impact on that child’s future.”

