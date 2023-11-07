Advertise With Us

Officials closing stretch of Pine Street in downtown Lansing for Michigan March for Life event

(MGN Online)
By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 8:26 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A section of Pine Street will be closed Wednesday for the Michigan March for Life event.

Pine Street between Washtenaw Street and Ottawa Street will be closed on Nov. 8 at around 10 a.m. for the event. The two northernmost traffic lanes on Allegan Street between Walnut Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard will also be closed during the event.

Officials said detours will be provided.

The closures are expected to last until 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

(Lansing Public Service Department)

