New Deal For Kansas Coach Self

Kansas head coach Bill Self watches during the first half of an exhibition NCAA college...
Kansas head coach Bill Self watches during the first half of an exhibition NCAA college basketball game against Fort Hays State Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 4:58 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Kansas is the country’s number one ranked college basketball team and now it has the country’s highest paid coach. Bill Self reportedly has signed an amended lifetime contract with the school. The announcement came from the school on Tuesday. It’s a five year rollover deal that makes Self the highest paid college basketball coach in the country per numerous media reports.

