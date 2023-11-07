New Deal For Kansas Coach Self

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Kansas is the country’s number one ranked college basketball team and now it has the country’s highest paid coach. Bill Self reportedly has signed an amended lifetime contract with the school. The announcement came from the school on Tuesday. It’s a five year rollover deal that makes Self the highest paid college basketball coach in the country per numerous media reports.

